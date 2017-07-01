class="post-template-default single single-post postid-245455 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
South Dakota resident killed in northeast Nebraska ATV crash

BY Luke Fochtman | July 1, 2017
Courtesy/ Mid Plains Community College. ATV.

ST. HELENA, Neb. (AP) _ A person has died from injuries received in the crash of an all-terrain vehicle in northeastern Nebraska.

The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Jessi Anderson, of Yankton, South Dakota, was on a four-wheeled ATV Thursday afternoon that failed to negotiate a t-intersection in a rural area, just west of St. Helen and southeast of Yankton.

Investigators say Anderson was thrown from the ATV and pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office.

