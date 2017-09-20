Southeast Community College approves Nebraska levy increase

MILFORD, Neb. (AP) _ Southeast Nebraska taxpayers will pay 21 percent more to Southeast Community College under a plan approved by the college’s governing board.

The board unanimously approved the plan Tuesday to pay for new construction projects on each of the college’s three campuses. The vote will raise the college’s property tax levy from 7.52 cents per $100 of valuation to 9.07 cents per $100 for the 2017-18 school year.

Most of the increase will go to the college’s capital improvement fund, which is used to maintain and build new facilities.

Southeast Community College President Paul Illich says the increase will pay for a new health sciences education center in Lincoln, new classroom space in Beatrice and a diesel technology facility in Milford.

The rate is the second-lowest among Nebraska’s community colleges.