class="post-template-default single single-post postid-293743 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
Southwestern Omaha student arrested in school threat case | KRVN Radio

Southwestern Omaha student arrested in school threat case

BY Associated Press | February 27, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Southwestern Omaha student arrested in school threat case

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ A 17-year-old Elkhorn South High School student in southwestern Omaha has been arrested and charged with five counts of making terroristic threats.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the arrest was made after another student reported seeing a written threat from the 17-year-old. Officials say something the student had written indicated a shooting would take place at Elkhorn South High School using his parent’s gun. The threat was directed at five other Elkhorn South students.

The Associated Press generally does not name juveniles charged with crimes.

The sheriff’s office says the arrested student’s parents are cooperating with investigators and that all weapons have been removed from their house.

Omaha television news stations KETV and WOWT reported that the student pleaded not guilty to the charges in court on Tuesday.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments