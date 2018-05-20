Sower Award nominations due June 15

Humanities Nebraska is seeking nominations for the 2018 Sower Award in the Humanities, which will recognize an individual who has made “a significant contribution to public understanding of the humanities in Nebraska.”

The Sower Award will be presented in Lincoln on Tuesday, October 9, at the benefit dinner that precedes the free public Governor’s Lecture in the Humanities. This year’s lecture will be delivered by Pulitzer Prize-winning author and presidential biographer Jon Meacham, who will explore America in 1968 from a half century’s perspective. The lecture is part of the E.N. Thompson Forum on World Issues, which is a co-sponsor along with the University of Nebraska.

Anyone may nominate an individual for the Sower Award. Nominations must be post-marked no later than June 15. The nomination form can be downloaded from the

Humanities Nebraska website: humanitiesnebraska.org/program/governors-lecture/.

For more information or to receive a nomination form, call (402) 474-2131 or send an e-mail

to barbara@humanitiesnebraska.org.

A nominee’s contribution to the public understanding of the humanities may be made through any commitment of time, expertise, or resources. The selection committee will consider how nominees have helped enrich the lives of Nebraskans through the humanities: history, literature, culture, philosophy, and all the ways we explore what it means to be human.

Previous awards have recognized many different kinds of contributions, including the work of humanities faculty who have taken the humanities to the public beyond the classroom, volunteers who have enhanced the cultural life of Nebraska, journalists and filmmakers who have brought the humanities to bear on important public issues, and philanthropists who have contributed to the cultural vitality of the state.

Omaha businessman and philanthropist Todd Simon received the 2017 Sower Award. A full list of past Sower Award honorees is available online and on the nomination form.

Sponsorships for the lecture and the benefit dinner that precedes it are available. Call (402) 474-2131 or visit humanitiesnebraska.org for more information.