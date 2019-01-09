Speakers Bureau introduces new topics now available for booking throughout the state

Humanities Nebraska (HN) recently announced several new additions to the non-profit organization’s Speakers Bureau.

One of the new presentations now available will be of particular interest for public libraries, schools, clubs, or other not-for-profit organizations planning programming for Black History Month in February: Descendents of Dewitty are now presenting “The Audacious, NE Saga,” re-enacting stories of the struggles and triumphs of former slaves who settled in rural Nebraska and went on to create the village of

Dewitty – later called Audacious. It was the largest and longest-lasting African-American Settlement in the state.

Nine other topics also have been added to the HN Speakers Bureau Catalog.

“Aprons, Skirts, Hats & Flirts: Women – Their Range of Status During the Western Movement” give voice to obscure women and their vital, unique roles during the nation’s westward expansion. Sisters Marci Broyhill and Teresa Kay Orr incorporate original narrative poetry, music, and props in an educational and entertaining presentation.

“The Better Half: Nebraska’s Hidden Treasures” is presented by Omaha World-Herald columnists Sarah Baker Hansen and Matthew Hansen, who are new to the bureau. Focusing on their statewide travels, the Hansens speak about rediscovering their own home state and encourage other Nebraskans to do the same.

“The Hussites” will be of particular interest to those with Czech ancestry as well as other history buffs. New speaker Stephen Lahey will discuss the Hussites’ 15th-century domination in Europe, which began with the first revolution in history, and continues to define Czech identity.

“Marion Marsh Brown: A Continuing Legacy in Nebraska Writing” focuses on the work of this pioneering author. Veteran speaker Dan Holtz explores her five-decade writing career that earned her recognition by the Nebraska Council of Teachers of English as one of Nebraska’s 10 most important 1950s writers.

“Nebraskan at Heart: Joslyn’s Eugene Kingman and The New York Times” is presented by newcomer Maureen Waldron. With many images, she covers former Joslyn Art Museum director Eugene Kingman’s life and success, starting as an artist from New England who created a mural for the main lobby of The Times.

In “The Nebraska Unicameral At Eighty: Does George Norris’s Vision Still Live?” author Ron Jensen, another new speaker, discusses George Norris’s vision of a “model state legislature” after 80 years as the nation’s only unicameral state legislature. Jensen includes interviews with living speakers of the legislature,

Norris’s fundamentals, and analysis.

“No Time on My Hands: The Story of Grace Snyder” is a new topic by one of the most frequently sought speakers in the bureau, Charlotte M. Endorf, with her

husband, Kevin. As a child in Nebraska, Grace Snyder dreamed three dreams, all of which seemed impossible. The Endorfs share her remarkable story, along with a display that took countless hours of research to produce.

“Patriotic Panoramas” is a snapshot of our country’s history that paints significant American moments in song. Presented by bureau veteran Donna Gunn, audiences can sing along as they imagine floating in the harbor with Frances Scott Key during the bombing of Fort McHenry, experience Julia Ward Howe’s angst on the eve of a Civil War battle, or climb to the top of Pike’s Peak with Katherine Lee Bates.

“World War I and the Treaty of Versailles: How the Treaty that Ended the ‘War to

End All Wars’ Helped Trigger World War II” is an enlightening look at the immediate

effects of the Treaty of Versailles. While the future looked peaceful, and humanity

was filled with hope, this vision was an illusion that could not last. History professor

and bureau member Thomas Berg explains why.

Educational and entertaining, these programs give audiences the opportunity to

observe, preserve, and pass down the rich culture and heritage of our nation.

The HN Speakers Bureau sparks learning and discussion in schools, libraries, senior centers, and other venues. Historians, scholars and other experts offer more than 250 different humanities programs.

Any interested non-profit organization is encouraged to book a speaker by visiting humanitiesnebraska.org/speakers. Speakers must be booked a minimum of 30 days in advance of the program date.

Humanities Nebraska inspires and enriches personal and public life by delivering opportunities to engage thoughtfully with history and culture. A non-profit

organization, Humanities Nebraska is funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, an appropriation from the Nebraska Legislature, and through private support from generous individual and organizational

donors. Visit humanitiesnebraska.org to learn more about HN’s numerous programs and grant opportunities.