Special Cozad City Council meeting set to discuss Cozad nursing facility

A special meeting of the Cozad City Council will be held at 3:30pm Monday June 18th to meet with representatives of Klaasmeyer and Associates. The healthcare consulting firm was appointed in late March to manage 21 nursing home facilities across the state who were placed into receivership by the State of Nebraska due to a financial crisis with their owner, New Jersey-based Cottonwood Healthcare. Among those facilities is Cozad Care and Rehabilitation.

Cozad City Clerk Susan Kloepping says Klaasmeyer representatives intend to answer questions of City Council members and possible ways the City can assist with the local nursing facility. The meeting is open to the public.