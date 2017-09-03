Special needs families invited to free community event on Sept. 23 in Aurora

Will connect them with resources to help them better deal with special health care needs

Families that have children with disabilities/special needs are invited to attend a community event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Edgerton Explorit Center at 208 16th St. in Aurora, Neb. Admission and lunch are free to the first 75 registrants.

The event is designed to help families of children with disabilities to connect with resources, network with other families, and provide a child-friendly environment filled with hands-on learning activities.

Families can register online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/munroe-meyer-institute-special-needs-family-fun-informational-event-tickets-35887093262?aff=es2. Registration is now underway and will continue until the event is filled. The event is open to all Nebraska families that have children with disabilities/special health care needs. The target audience for this event is families with school-age children.

The event is a collaboration of the Family Care Enhancement Project at the Munroe-Meyer Institute at the University of Nebraska Medical Center along with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services’ Division of Public Health and the Nebraska Early Development Network.

Vendors will be onsite and will include representatives from Nebraska’s Medicaid managed care organizations as well as the Assistive Technology Partnership (ATP). ATP provides services to allow people to explore potential funding sources, try equipment before buying, and have an assessment/consultation done by a qualified technology specialist at home, school, and work.

Other vendors/activities will include therapy organizations, therapeutic horseback riding, respite organizations, parent resource coordinators, and specific support groups.

For more information or for special accommodations, please contact Mandi Reinders at 402.559.5726 or Jennifer Hansen at 402.559.5759 at the Munroe-Meyer Institute.