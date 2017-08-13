Spend time with Game and Parks at 2017 State Fair

LINCOLN, Neb. â€“ Join the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission for the 2017 Nebraska State Fair with a full schedule of fun activities for the entire family.

Game and Parksâ€™ fair home is the Nebraska Building. Popular features and activities include an indoor archery range, indoor air gun range, kidsâ€™ Nerf gun range, bird scavenger hunt game, 6,000-gallon aquarium, indoor meandering stream, kidsâ€™ games, accessible outdoor sky fort, demonstrations and more.

There also is a video display detailing the history of Game and Parks. Additionally, a NEBRASKAland Magazine photo display will feature prints of wildlife, landscapes and beautiful scenes from outdoor Nebraska. The prints will be available for purchase.

Game and Parks staff will give a variety of presentations during the fair on topics such as fish cleaning, outdoor cooking with kids, and a kidsâ€™ waterfowl calling contest.

The Nebraska State Fair takes place in Grand Island Aug. 25 through Sept. 4. For more information on Game and Parks activities and features, as well as for a full schedule of demonstrations, visit outdoornebraska.gov/statefair/.