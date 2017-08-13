class="post-template-default single single-post postid-253010 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Spend time with Game and Parks at 2017 State Fair | KRVN Radio

Spend time with Game and Parks at 2017 State Fair

BY Nebraska Game & Parks Commission | August 13, 2017
Home News Regional News
Spend time with Game and Parks at 2017 State Fair
Courtesy/ Nebraska State Fair 2017 logo.

LINCOLN, Neb. â€“ Join the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission for the 2017 Nebraska State Fair with a full schedule of fun activities for the entire family.

Game and Parksâ€™ fair home is the Nebraska Building. Popular features and activities include an indoor archery range, indoor air gun range, kidsâ€™ Nerf gun range, bird scavenger hunt game, 6,000-gallon aquarium, indoor meandering stream, kidsâ€™ games, accessible outdoor sky fort, demonstrations and more.

There also is a video display detailing the history of Game and Parks. Additionally, a NEBRASKAland Magazine photo display will feature prints of wildlife, landscapes and beautiful scenes from outdoor Nebraska. The prints will be available for purchase.

Game and Parks staff will give a variety of presentations during the fair on topics such as fish cleaning, outdoor cooking with kids, and a kidsâ€™ waterfowl calling contest.

The Nebraska State Fair takes place in Grand Island Aug. 25 through Sept. 4. For more information on Game and Parks activities and features, as well as for a full schedule of demonstrations, visit outdoornebraska.gov/statefair/.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments