(Audio) Sports Rule being proposed for Successful High School Teams

A Membership Committee is proposing a rule change that would force high school sports teams in Nebraska to move up a class in part for having a certain amount of success. NSAA Executive Director Dr. Jim Tenopir says at issue is public vs. private school competition. “I think probably one of the things that we tried to stress is if a school has been successful because of all of the right things that they’ve done in developing a tradition, developing a program. We probably ought to be a little hesitant about providing some sort of penalty or punishment for being successful. But in that process also that committee took a look at a lot of different factors that perhaps the non public schools had that some of their public counterparts did not have.”

Tenopir says if a team were to accumulate at least 10 success points over a four year period, that triggers a look at demographic factors, and if the success points and demographic factors added up to at least 19 points, then that team would have to move up a class.

Tenopir explains how success points would work. “If a school accumulates at least 10 what they’re calling success points, and that would entail getting a point for qualifying for a state tournament as an example, getting another point for winning at least one ball game, advancing at a state tournament, a point for participating in the championship game, and a point for being able to be crowned the state champion. Those there are how the success points are accumulated.”

Tenopir adds one demographic factor would be proximity to population centers. “Certainly a non public school that is in close proximity to schools who are under our guidelines classified as Class A. And under the proposal the committee used in enrollment number of 850 students in our 3 grade count or more, if a school was within 15 miles of such school, they got a point added or subtracted dependent upon the level of free and reduced priced lunches.”

The other demographic factor is special education services. “The students who are in public schools have the full benefit of special education services through the state. Students who are in the non public schools have their special education services that are provided by the public school And we’re told that many students who are severely and profoundly handicapped go to the public school because they get a greater level of special education services.”

Tenopir says the proposal has passed 3 of 6 districts, and will be considered by the NSAA representative assembly in April, when the proposal is voted on.