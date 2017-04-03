Spring Turkey Permits Available

Turkey hunting is challenging and fun, and a great way to spend a spring day with family or friends. Nebraska’s spring turkey archery season is open now, and the season opens for shotgunners on April 15. If you haven’t yet, it’s time to get a permit. Permits are plentiful and may be bought at Game and Parks permitting offices, online or by mail. In the spring, hunters may buy up to three permits good for one bird each. Youth permits are only $8. We also offer mobile turkey permits. With high hunter success and satisfaction rates, Nebraska offers the best turkey hunting opportunities in the nation. It will be time well spent!