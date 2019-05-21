class="post-template-default single single-post postid-385985 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.1 vc_responsive"
St. Clair named HVAC-R “Head of the Class”

BY Mid Plains Community College | May 21, 2019
Courtesy/ Mid Plains Community College. Pictured left to right are: HVAC Instructor Rex Kemp and students Taime Hill, North Platte; Benjamin Glading, Oberlin, Kan.; Jacob Roberts, McCook; St. Clair and Eric Travis, North Platte; Bradley Whitworth, Sutherland and Luke Hockenbary, Valentine.

 

Lyndell St. Clair has been named “Head of the Class” for the Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Technology program at North Platte Community College.

The honor is part of a student recognition conducted by Malco Products, the nation’s leading manufacturer of tools of the trade for HVAC professionals.

St. Clair was selected for the recognition based on his attendance, participation, grades and internship experience. He was presented with a certificate, baseball cap and 33-pocket HVAC ballistic nylon backpack from Malco on Monday. His classmates also received Malco caps.

 

 

