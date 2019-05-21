St. Clair named HVAC-R “Head of the Class”

Lyndell St. Clair has been named “Head of the Class” for the Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Technology program at North Platte Community College.

The honor is part of a student recognition conducted by Malco Products, the nation’s leading manufacturer of tools of the trade for HVAC professionals.

St. Clair was selected for the recognition based on his attendance, participation, grades and internship experience. He was presented with a certificate, baseball cap and 33-pocket HVAC ballistic nylon backpack from Malco on Monday. His classmates also received Malco caps.