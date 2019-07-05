Stabbing suspect waives court hearing

A man accused of a stabbing in Lexington waived his preliminary hearing in Dawson County Court Tuesday. Fifty-year-old(50) Lloyd Scott of Lexington is charged with 2nd Degree Assault and Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony. County Judge Jeff Wightman set a date of arraignment in District Court for August 5, 2019 at 9:30am. Scott’s bond was lowered from $250,000 to $125,000. He could be released on payment of 10% of the amount.

A 28-year-old Lexington man reported to Lexington Police Department that he was stabbed once while inside the Lexington Walmart near the check-out area. Lexington Police Cap. Paul Schwarz says the man was taken to a hospital by family members where he was admitted. The suspect fled the scene but, was located a short time later and taken into custody.