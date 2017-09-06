Staff Members Assaulted at Nebraska State Penitentiary

Lincoln, Neb. –An inmate assaulted three staff members at the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP) at approximately 2:15 a.m. on September 5, 2017.

The staff members were responding to a medical emergency, having observed the inmate agitated and blood in the cell. When staff opened the cell door, the inmate struck one staff member in the head; he struck another staff member in the head and shoved his head into the wall. The third staff member was also hit in the head. Staff used physical force to subdue the inmate.

All three staff members were taken to the local hospital for assessment. One staff member sustained no treatable injury, one suffered a sprain, requiring absence from work and one sustained a possible concussion.

NDCS will investigate the incident and provide the evidence to the county attorney for review and determination of prosecution. In addition, a misconduct report will be issued and a disciplinary hearing will be held to determine sanctions relative to this incident.