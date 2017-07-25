Staff Members Assaulted at TSCI

(Tecumseh, Neb.) –Two staff members were assaulted by an inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI) at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

Two staff members had restrained the inmate to escort him from his restrictive housing cell to another location. As the door opened, the inmate lunged forward and used his head to hit one staff member in the head. The other staff member was holding the restraints and working to control the inmate. A third staff member was on the gallery and came to assist. The inmate then used his head to hit that staff member.

Both staff members were taken to the local hospital for assessment. One staff member sustained a broken nose and the other had bruises to the head and face.