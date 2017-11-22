Stamford woman charged in Holdrege traffic fatality

A woman faces several charges in connection with a fatality accident in Holdrege this past summer. It occurred around 5:02pm on June 28, 2017 as 86-year-old Aldon Thieszen of Holdrge was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street. He later died at a Holdrege hospital. A Nebraska State Patrol investigation opined that the driver of the vehicle, 24-year-old Cattarina Stock of Stamford, failed to observe Thieszen crossing the intersection and that her inattentiveness was attributed to her reading a text message at the time of the collision. A court affidavit says several text messages were exchanged in the moments before the accident

Stock has been charged in Phelps County Court with Felony Motor Vehicle Homicide, Reckless Driving, Violation of a Hand-held Wireless Device and Fail to Yield to Pedestrian in Crosswalk. While being placed under arrest on the charges on September 30, 2017, NSP troopers also cited Stock for Possession of Marijuana-Less than an Ounce and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Her next hearing on the charges are set for November 27, 2017 at 2:00pm.