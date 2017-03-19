Stars for Kearney’s Dancing with the Stars 2 revealed

Kearney, Neb., March 17, 2017 – Twelve stars have been revealed for Kearney’s Dancing with the Stars 2 – an event bringing “stars” from the Kearney area to delight dancing fans and raise funds for Central Nebraska Veterans Home and host Kearney Rotary clubs. The event is Oct. 21 and is a fund-raiser for Central Nebraska Veterans Memorial and Rotary International.

Kearney’s Stars, with their dancing partners, are:

· Kearney City Council member Jonathan Nikkila and Nikki Erickson of Team Concepts

· Army National Guard Lieutenant Colonel Ross Finley and Dr. Camie Rose Lentfer of Schrock Chiropractic

· Kearney Chief of Police Dan Lynch and Betty Warren, owner and broker at Coldwell Banker – Town and Country Realty

· UNK Vice Chancellor for Business and Finance Jon Watts and Carrie Eighmey, Loper women’s basketball coach

· Kearney Clinic Pediatrician Dr. Steve Haskett and Erika Godfrey of Hawthorne Jewelry

· First National Bank recently-retired CEO Mark Sutko and Marsha Wilkerson of BD Construction

The stars will now begin earning votes for the People’s Choice awards – fans can vote for their favorite dancer at kdwts.org. Cornerstone sponsors for the event are Platte Valley Auto – Kearney-Lexington, and Younes Hospitality.

By voting for the couples online and the night of the event, Kearney’s Rotary clubs plan to raise tens of thousands of dollars for the veterans memorial, and local and international Kearney Noon Rotary and Kearney Dawn Rotary causes.

The dancers will practice and learn a competitive dance routine and will perform as a couple the night of “Kearney’s Dancing with the Stars.” They will be coached by volunteer dance instructors Kirby and Ronda Andersen of You’ll be Dancin’; Noelle Bohaty, professor of dance at University of Nebraska at Kearney; Dillon Nelson of Kearney Family YMCA; Krisa Smith and Ashley Nanfito of Kearney School of Dance; and Kathy Fuehrer at Dance Works. Celebrity judges for the event are Tom and Mary Henning, Todd and Lois Thalken, and 2016 winners of Kearney’s Dancing with the Stars Judge’s Choice: Marge Lauer and Jason Sharp.