Start Up Business Basics Boot Camp to be held in Kearney on Oct. 31 



Free course focuses on beginning business owners and veterans

Kearney, Neb. – Those looking to start their own business, veterans exploring business ownership, and transitioning business owners are invited to Start Up Business Basics Boot Camp, a free course presented in part by the Center for Rural Affairs’ Rural Enterprise Assistance Project (REAP) Women’s Business Center.

This session will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., on the University of Nebraska – Kearney campus, Ockinga Seminar Center, 2505 20th Ave., Kearney, Nebraska.

Start Up Business Basics Boot Camp will focus on basics steps in business development, such as legal matters, business registration, sales tax ID, and more, as well business financing options. Free business resources will be available.

“Planning is key to success in business,” said Monica Braun, REAP Women’s Business Center director. “This workshop is designed for entrepreneurs thinking of starting a business, or existing owners who are just beginning their ventures. There will be an emphasis on veterans looking to own their own business.”

The course will be taught by experts from the Small Business Administration, Center for Rural Affairs’ REAP Women’s Business Center, Nebraska Business Development Center, SCORE, and the Veteran Business Resource Center.

Lunch will be provided.

Registration is required by contacting Elizabeth Yearwood at Elizabeth.yearwood@sba.gov or 402.221.7200.

Visit cfra.org/events for more information. Center for Rural Affairs’ REAP provides business training, technical assistance, microloans, and networking to small businesses in Nebraska.