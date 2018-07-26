class="post-template-default single single-post postid-325379 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
State alert issued for missing Grand Island woman | KRVN Radio

State alert issued for missing Grand Island woman

BY Grand Island Police | July 26, 2018
Home News Regional News
State alert issued for missing Grand Island woman
Courtesy/photo of Kendra Maxwell from Grand Island Police Department.

 

 

Courtesy/photo of Kendra Maxwell — Grand Island Police Department.

The Grand Island Police Department is searching for Kendra Maxwell a 22 year old developmentally disabled white female. Kendra is 5’02”, 180 pounds, has blue eyes and short blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a light blue short sleeve shirt, pink and gray shorts, and pink flip flops.

Courtesy/Kendra Maxwell may be walking brown and white Pitbull named “Creature.”

She may be walking a brown/white pitbull dog name ‘Creature’; Kendra is developmentally disabled but can communicate and knows her own name. She was last seen by family on Tuesday 07/24/2018 at 7:30pm near 2112 W 4th,Grand Island, NE. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kendra Maxwell please call 911 or the Grand Island Police Department at 308-385-5400.  Or call your local law enforcement agency.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments