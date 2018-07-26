State alert issued for missing Grand Island woman

The Grand Island Police Department is searching for Kendra Maxwell a 22 year old developmentally disabled white female. Kendra is 5’02”, 180 pounds, has blue eyes and short blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a light blue short sleeve shirt, pink and gray shorts, and pink flip flops.

She may be walking a brown/white pitbull dog name ‘Creature’; Kendra is developmentally disabled but can communicate and knows her own name. She was last seen by family on Tuesday 07/24/2018 at 7:30pm near 2112 W 4th,Grand Island, NE. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kendra Maxwell please call 911 or the Grand Island Police Department at 308-385-5400. Or call your local law enforcement agency.