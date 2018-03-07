State Basketball Tournament Brings Extra Enforcement

LINCOLN, NEB. — The madness of March isn’t meant for Nebraska roads.

During the NSAA Boys State Basketball tournament, troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) will perform extra enforcement to help keep Nebraska’s roadways safe for all drivers. The enforcement will run from March 7 to March 10, thanks in part to a grant for $12,250 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office (NDOT-HSO).

“We’re excited to have basketball teams from across the state come to Lincoln to the state tournament, but that means increased traffic on Nebraska roads,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol.

Motorists are reminded to obey the posted speed limit, always wear seat belts, allow plenty of time to reach your destination, and never drive impaired or distracted.

“We want this weekend to be remembered for the action on the court, rather than crashes on the roads,” said Colonel Bolduc. “We encourage all drivers to voluntarily comply with traffic safety laws to do their part to keep the madness off the road.”