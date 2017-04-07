STATE BOARD OF ED ANNOUNCES GRANTS TO SUPPORT HIGH-NEEDS STUDENTS

Afterschool and summer programs will soon be available at 12 new sites in the Nebraska communities of Beatrice, Cedar Bluffs, Crete, South Sioux City, Lincoln and Loup City.

Federal grant funds were awarded to support community learning centers serving students attending schools with high needs. During non-school hours, these programs offer hands-on learning and activities to meet student needs.

Today, the State Board of Education approved grants for the following new programs:

Beatrice Public Schools received a $339,500 federal grant for a program at Lincoln Elementary School, Paddock Lane School and Stoddard Elementary School.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools received a $61,900 federal grant for a program at Cedar Bluffs Middle School.

Crete Public Schools received a $153,000 federal grant for a program at Crete High School.

Dakota County Connections in South Sioux City received a $202,500 federal grant for a program at Cardinal Elementary School, Covington Elementary School, Dakota City Elementary School, Harney Elementary School and Lewis & Clark Elementary School.

Lincoln Public Schools received an $87,000 federal grant for a program at Campbell Elementary School.

Sherman County Prevention Coalition in Loup City received a $96,000 federal grant for a program at Loup City Elementary School.

In addition, 11 quality programs at schools across the state will continue to receive federal grants for 21st Century Community Learning Center programs. These grants are available for five years. The programs are:

Chadron Public Schools’ program at Chadron Primary School received a $50,050 federal grant.

Collective for Youth’s program in Omaha at Franklin Elementary School received a $50,000 federal grant.

Collective for Youth’s program in Omaha at Lothrop Elementary School received a $50,000 federal grant.

Cozad Community Schools’ program at Cozad Elementary School received a $57,600 federal grant.

Lexington Public Schools’ program at Lexington Middle School received an $78,825 federal grant.

Lincoln Public Schools’ programs at Belmont Elementary School, Brownell Elementary School, Prescott Elementary School and Culler Middle School received a $137,460 federal grant.

Nebraska City Public Schools’ program at Nebraska City Middle School received a $50,000 federal grant.

Plattsmouth Community Schools’ program at Plattsmouth Middle School received a $58,312 federal grant.

The primary goals of 21st Century Community Learning Centers are improved student learning, increased social benefits and positive behavioral changes as well as increased family and community engagement in Nebraska schools.

Over the past 14 years, the Nebraska Department of Education has awarded federal grants for students at more than 115 different sites in over 30 Nebraska communities. The 21st Century Community Learning Centers program is funded under Title IV, Part B, of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act, as amended.