State Chamber to host 9th annual federal legislative summit August 9

LINCOLN – Whether it is tax policy, health care, trade, or regulatory reform, what happens in Washington, D.C. can dramatically impact Nebraska and its business community.

That is why the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce & Industry encourages chamber members across the state to attend the ninth annual Federal Legislative Summit on Wednesday, August 9, 2017.

Co-hosted by the Nebraska Chamber, the Lincoln Chamber and Greater Omaha Chamber, this unique event will be held at the Strategic Air Command (SAC) & Aerospace Museum, located just north of Exit 426 on I-80, near Ashland.

The summit will begin at 8 a.m. (CT) with networking and a continental breakfast. Doors will open at 7:30 a.m. The event will conclude at 1 p.m.

Attendees will be treated to:

· An update on federal issues as presented by Nebraska’s U.S. senators and congressmen.

· A special presentation by keynote speaker Frank Newport, Ph.D., editor-in-chief at Gallup and past president of the American Association for Public Opinion Research. Gallup has monitored American public opinion continuously for more than 80 years, and Dr. Newport will provide his analysis of Americans’ views of their elected officials, as well as the public’s attitude relating to key policy and issue areas.

· An issues update from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

If you are a member of the Nebraska Chamber or any local chamber of commerce in the state, the cost for this special event is $99 per person, including lunch and breakfast. Cost for non-chamber members is $125. Space is limited.

To register, call the Nebraska Chamber at 402-474-4422 or e-mail cvolnek@nechamber.com.

Register online at www.nechamber.net/event/2017-federal-legislative-summit. The State Chamber is Nebraska’s largest statewide business association and has proudly served as the voice of the business community since 1912. The Nebraska Chamber is the state affiliate of both the U.S. Chamber and the National Association of Manufacturers.