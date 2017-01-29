State Chamber’s Leadership Nebraska Accepting Applications

LINCOLN – Applications are now being accepted for the State Chamber’s Leadership Nebraska, the statewide program that prepares Nebraskans who want to play a larger role in helping their community and state thrive.

Applications must be received on or before April 14, 2017.

Leadership Nebraska is in its tenth year of developing informed leaders who wish to gain more in-depth knowledge about Nebraska issues and help develop solutions to state and local challenges, while also achieving positions of higher responsibility. Participants are selected from different regions of the state and possess varied backgrounds and talents.

Those selected to take part in this unique program will have demonstrated community and professional leadership experiences, and must have an abiding interest in Nebraska’s future.

The program consists of six sessions, each of which lasts two days. The sessions cover a broad range of key Nebraska issues, including economic development, health care, education, workforce development, agriculture, and the Nebraska Legislature.

Leadership Nebraska’s upcoming class will begin with an orientation retreat in June at Lied Lodge in Nebraska City. Other sessions will be held in August, September, October, November and January. A commencement ceremony will be held in February 2018.

Tuition for the 2017-18 class is $2,500. All meals and lodging are included, but participants are responsible for travel costs to the class site. Scholarships for the program are available, based on financial need.

For more information, contact Leadership Nebraska’s executive director, Roberta Pinkerton, at (402) 474-4422 or rpinkerton@nechamber.com.

Applications are also available at www.leadershipnebraska.com.