State Chamber’s Leadership Nebraska Announces New Class

LINCOLN – The Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry has announced the members of its next Leadership Nebraska class. This year’s class will be the ninth in the program’s history.

Leadership Nebraska was founded a decade ago to identify current and emerging leaders throughout the state, enhance their leadership skills, and deepen their knowledge of the challenges and opportunities facing Nebraska.

Participants have been selected from different regions of the state. They possess varied backgrounds and diverse talents, and all candidates have demonstrated an abiding interest in Nebraska and its future.

The program consists of six sessions covering a broad range of vital Nebraska issues including economic development, health care, education, agriculture, government and policy development. Leadership Nebraska’s Class IX will begin with an orientation in June and will conclude in February 2017 with a commencement ceremony in Lincoln. Sessions will be conducted in various locations throughout the state.

Barry Kennedy, president of the Nebraska Chamber, said: “Graduates of Leadership Nebraska have a broader understanding of our state and are better prepared to move into leadership responsibilities, whether in their career, their community or at the state level.”

Listed below are the 30 Nebraskans selected to participate in Leadership Nebraska’s Class IX, along with the class member’s employer and city:

Susan Albers, Chief Industries, Inc., Grand Island;

Clifford Barley, Ariens Company, Auburn;

Kurt Bogner, Nucor Steel, Norfolk;

Troy Bredenkamp, Nebraska Rural Electric Association, Lincoln;

Devin Brundage, Central Nebraska Public Power & Irrigation District, Gothenburg;

Ryan Carson, Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom & Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O., Kearney;

Tammy Day, Daycos, Norfolk;

Scott Fletcher, Ameritas Investment Corp., Lincoln;

Aaron Gilson, Wells Fargo, Omaha;

Jen Goettemoeller, First Five Nebraska, Lincoln;

Kellie Harry, Mutual of Omaha, Omaha;

Spencer Head, Nebraska Legislature – Office of State Senator Jim Scheer, Lincoln;

Jeff Hinrichs, Wilkins Architecture Design Planning L.L.C, Kearney;

Nicholas Holle, Great Plains Communications, Inc., Blair;

Nathan Johnson, City of Scottsbluff, Scottsbluff;

Eric Kamler, Kamler Enterprises L.L.C., Geneva;

Cara Kirsch, SilverStone Group, Omaha;

Rick Kubat, Metropolitan Utilities District, Omaha;

Grant Leach, Husch Blackwell LLP, Omaha;

Susan Madsen, The Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel, Lincoln;

AnnMarie Marlier, Midland University, Fremont;

Jarrod McCartney, Willa Cather Foundation, Red Cloud;

Ryan Miller, Renaissance Financial, Omaha;

Yesenia Peck, Nebraska Public Power District, Columbus;

Brian Thompson, Consolidated Companies, Lincoln;

Lucas Virgil, City of Laurel, Laurel;

Seth Voyles, Omaha Public Power District, Omaha;

James Warren, NebraskaLink, Lincoln;

David Wirka, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Nebraska, Omaha; and

Scott Zaruba, Black Hills Energy, Norfolk.