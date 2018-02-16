State Chamber’s Leadership Nebraska Honors 29 Graduates

LINCOLN – On February 15, 2018, the State Chamber’s “Leadership Nebraska” hosted a commencement ceremony in Lincoln to honor 29 individuals for their successful completion of the program’s coursework and other requirements.

This is Leadership Nebraska’s tenth group of graduates since the program’s first class in 2007. Leadership Nebraska is focused on enhancing leadership skills and expanding participants’ knowledge of the challenges and opportunities facing our state.

By completing the program, informed leaders can better understand issues, define problems and develop solutions to serve their communities. Graduates of Leadership Nebraska are encouraged to seek positions of higher responsibility, whether at the local, regional or state level.

The program includes six two-day sessions held over several months in various locations across Nebraska. Topic areas include economic development, health care, agriculture, education, and government & policy.

The Leadership Nebraska Class X members who graduated this week are:

Paula Alder, Daycos, Norfolk;

Jason Bennett, Black Hills Energy, Lincoln;

Jeremiah Blake, Charter Communications, Lincoln;

John Dale, Ash Grove Cement Company, Louisville;

Lucas Dart, University of Nebraska Foundation, Kearney;

Jim Ediger, Hamilton Telecommunications, Aurora;

Jared Gerdes, Ariens Company, Auburn;

Jason Gustafson, Wells Fargo Bank, Omaha;

Megan Hanefeldt, Knox County Development Agency, Center;

Randy Hawthorne, NonProfit Hub, Lincoln;

Kare Heilbrun, State Farm Kare Heilbrun Agency, Gering;

Alyssia Hernandez, State Farm Insurance, Lincoln;

Mitch Hunt, Huntrex LLC, Broken Bow;

Theresa Klein, Rural Futures Institute, Wahoo;

Michael Krings, Obstetricians & Gynecologists, PC, Hastings;

Wyatt Leehy, Great Plains Communications, Blair;

John McHargue, Pinnacle Bank, Grand Island;

Jared Meays, The Harry A. Koch Co., Omaha;

Chad Podolak, Nebraska Public Power District, Columbus;

Terry Rasmussen, NUCOR Steel Nebraska, Norfolk;

Elizabeth Roetman, Economic Development Council of Buffalo County, Kearney;

Jodi Rowlett, State Farm Insurance, Lincoln;

Kim Semler, Ayars & Ayars, Inc, Lincoln;

Nicole Sedlacek, Nebraska Public Power District, O’Neill;

Quinn Texmo, JEO Consulting Group, Inc., Omaha;

Kiel VanderVeen, VanderVeen Financial Planning, Nebraska City;

Ben Watson, Chadron State College Foundation, Chadron;

Jon Watts, University of Nebraska-Kearney, Kearney;

Kim Weiss, First National Bank, Omaha.

Applications for Leadership Nebraska’s next class may be submitted until April 13, 2018.

For more information, please contact Roberta Pinkerton at (402) 474-4422 or visit www.leadershipnebraska.com.