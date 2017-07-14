State designates 13 Nebraska hospitals as stroke centers

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The state has designated 13 Nebraska hospitals as primary stroke centers.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday the designation is part of creating what it calls a Stroke System of Care across the state. The goal: facilitate rapid recognition of symptoms, patient transport to an appropriate hospital and timely treatment.
The 13 hospitals are: Bellevue Medical Center, Bellevue; Bryan Health, Lincoln; CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center Bergan Mercy, Omaha; CHI Health Good Samaritan, Kearney; CHI Health Immanuel, Omaha; CHI Health Lakeside, Omaha; CHI Health St. Elizabeth, Lincoln; Faith Regional Health Services, Norfolk; Great Plains Health, North Platte; Mary Lanning Healthcare. Hastings; Methodist Hospital, Omaha; Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha; and Saint Francis Medical Center, Grand Island.