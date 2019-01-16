State dismissed from lawsuit over mental patient treatment

Lincoln, Neb. — The state of Nebraska and its Health and Human Services Department have been dismissed from a lawsuit that alleged the state violated rules and regulations in diagnosing and treating mentally ill patients.

A federal judge ruled last week that Dr. Farid Karimi’s claims against the state and the department are barred by sovereign immunity.

Judge Laurie Smith Camp said the alleged deficiencies may have violated the patients’ constitutional rights, but they did not violate Karimi’s constitutional rights. She allowed the lawsuit to continue against three officials, however.

Karimi alleges that he reported procedural and medical violations several months after he started working at the Lincoln Regional Center in February 2016. The lawsuit says officials didn’t take any action to correct violations and instead retaliated against Karimi.