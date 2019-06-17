class="post-template-default single single-post postid-390764 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.1 vc_responsive"
State expected to provide schools with sunscreen guidance

BY Associated Press | June 17, 2019
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – The Nebraska Education Department intends to provide school districts with guidance on students’ sunscreen use during the school year.

Officials say various districts have wrestled with the issue and have sought state direction.

Rules vary from district to district. Some require the sunscreen be sent from home and require parents to sign permission notes guiding administrators on application. Some require notes from doctors and some don’t. Some districts have no policies at all.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the state guidance says children should be allowed to possess and use over-the-counter sunscreen approved by the Food and Drug Administration without doctors’ notes, and the sunscreen need not be stored in the nurses’ office.

A department spokesman says the guidance would not be binding on districts.

 

 

 

