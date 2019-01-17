State Fair announces rock and hot country line-ups

The Nebraska State Fair has announced it’s rock and hot country concert lineups.

They include:

Theory of a Deadman Tuesday, Aug. 27

Bad Wolves Wednesday, Aug. 28

Halestorm Saturday, Aug. 31

Brett Eldredge Saturday, Aug. 24

Maren Morris Friday, Aug. 30

Little Big Town Sunday, Sep. 1

The Red Dirt artist lineup will be announced on Friday.

The Nebraska State Fair has also revealed a new ticket option for State Fair concerts. Artists will be “bundled” by genre under one ticket price which includes gate admission, allowing concert-goers to save big.

“We are bringing fans the concerts they asked for under three genres: hot country, rock and red dirt,” said Lori Cox, State Fair executive director. “This new ticket format, combined with the largest all-star lineup in decades, is sure to be a State Fair experience no one will forget.”

General admission bundles are $79 and include gate admission ($12 value). That means each concert ticket is just $26, offering fans a 60 percent savings compared to past concert prices. A limited number of single tickets will be sold later this spring for $48 each and will also include gate admission. All seats are first come, first served.

Pit pass bundles are available for $129 and include gate admission. These tickets offer fans a standing-room-only experience at the front of the stage. Single ticket pit passes are not available for purchase. For all bundles, fans will receive three tickets for the concerts and three separate tickets for gate admission.

“In my career working in the fair industry, I’ve never seen something as revolutionary as this,” said Chelsey Jungck, chief of entertainment for the State Fair. “You can split your tickets up among friends if you can’t attend all three shows. We hope people will find the magic in the bundle!”

Bundles go on sale Friday, January 25 at 10 a.m. at the new State Fair box office, located on the first floor of the Nebraska Building on the fairgrounds. Hours of operation will be 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday – Friday. Tickets for all shows can also be purchased at etix.com and statefair.org. All concerts will be held indoors at the Heartland Event Center on the fairgrounds. Concerts will start at 8 p.m.

“We focused on bringing a variety of artists based on what Nebraskans want to see,” Cox said. “Our experience is unlike any other concert plan you’ll make this year. You can see your favorite artist, fill yourself on once-a-year fair food and put your kids on the biggest carnival in Nebraska. And let’s not forget, we have the finest exhibition facilities in the country. The 150th birthday of Nebraska State Fair is a great excuse to come experience all you’ve been missing!”

Nebraska State Fair expects 13 artists in 11 days. Specialty concerts will be announced at a later date.