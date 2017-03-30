State Fair Marathon Adds Divisions for the Disabled

The Pump and Pantry Nebraska State Fair Marathon has added Open Divisions in the Half and Full Marathon for Push Rim Wheel Chairs and Hand Cycles for the 2017 event.

According to Race Director Jeffrey Doose, “Wheelchair and Hand Cycle racing is for athletes with a disability. Competitors compete in specialized wheelchairs or hand cycles, which allow the athletes to reach speeds very close to 20 miles per hour. Those participating will be given a specific early start time so they can get out in front of the pack to keep their speed.”

Many marathons, including Boston, offer this type of racing and the list is growing. Until the advent of Wheel Chair and Hand Cycle racing, many disabled athletes trained and competed in the Paralympics, which is very different than competing in a marathon. Marathons are on the open road, as opposed to a track, which offers a whole new skill set to maneuver the twists, turns and obstacles along the way.

The Pump and Pantry Nebraska State Fair Marathon, in partnership with the Grand Island YMCA, enters its fourth year and continues to grow,” Doose said, “Our marathon is an excellent opportunity for runners to beat their personal best on the flattest, fastest course in the nation.”

Registration is available online at GetMeRegistered.com . For additional information you can visit StateFairMarathon.org.