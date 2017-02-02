State Fair to Celebrate Nebraska’s 150th

The Nebraska State Fair is throwing a birthday party for the State that it showcases every year. With a focus on agriculture, education, Nebraska families, fun and statewide pride, the State Fair is the perfect venue to hold Nebraska’s 150th birthday bash.

Chelsey Jungck, events and entertainment director says, “The State Fair has received a special designation from the Nebraska Sesquicentennial Commission to become an Official Event of Nebraska’s 150 Celebration. What that means is that our fair will be one of several events throughout the state honoring our heritage, citizens, diversity and our future,” Jungck said, “We’re planning some very special things for the anniversary—more details will be released as we get closer to the fair.”

Shaun Schleif, director of marketing and sponsorships said, “Because of Nebraska’s birthday, our 2017 theme is devoted to drawing attention to the celebration and the State Fair’s participation. Our theme is:”

Celebrate the State. 150.

Schleif said, “The theme is simple and yet conveys what we do every year really, with a special emphasis on 2017. (Theme logo attached) We wanted to create a statement that was unique to the Nebraska State Fair while still using the official Nebraska 150 logo in our marketing.

Nebraska was granted statehood on March 1, 1867. That following year, in 1868, the Nebraska State Fair became the meeting place where farmers and ranchers came together to show off their prize animals, or perhaps Mom’s pies or canned goods. With agriculture at its center, you’ll find these things are still a big part of the State Fair today. Because of one missed fair during World War Two, the Nebraska State Fair will have its sesquicentennial in 2019.

Schleif said, “We have such a wonderful history in Nebraska. It’s a place where you’ll find people who are by definition, “the salt of the earth.” Tell me what day we shouldn’t be celebrating those things we have to be thankful for? You don’t have to look very far to know we’re very fortunate to live in Nebraska.”

The Nebraska State Fair runs from August 25 through September 4 in Grand Island.