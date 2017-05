The Nebraska State Fair Volunteer website is NOW OPEN!

http://www.statefairvolunteer.org/

Please consider making time to give back by volunteering at the State Fair.

We have the Sustainability Pavilion, Nebraska’s Largest Classroom, Recycling Collections, Gate Greeters, Information Kiosks and more positions available.

Certain shifts do fill up quickly so SIGN UP TODAY to VOLUNTEER at the 2017 Nebraska State Fair!

Janna Kuklis

Facilitiles Assistant