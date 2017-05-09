State Handwriting Contest names winners in four age groups

KEARNEY – Winning entries have been selected in the 27th Nebraska State Handwriting Contest. The annual activity is administered by the University of Nebraska at Kearney and endorsed by the Nebraska State Education Association and Nebraska State Department of Education.

Entries were evaluated for ease of reading, fluent rhythmic movement with technically correct performance of specifications such as the slope, space, size and shape of letters. The general layout of the entry was taken into account along with neatness of presentation.

The broad appeal of the contest continues with entries from all regions of the state and in all age categories, said Julie Agard with the UNK Department of Teacher Education.

“Elementary teachers were especially supportive of the curriculum-based activity and provided a large number of entries for their age group,” Agard said. “Competition continues to be exceptionally keen at the upper end of the contest. The age 50 and over category always produces excellent examples of legible handwriting and this year was true to form. Several of the participants reported their ages as advanced into the 90s.”

Hannah Thomson of Palmyra is a repeat winner in the age 12 and under category. She also won the 2016 competition.

The list of winners in each age category:

Age 12 and Under

1st – Hannah Thomson, Palmyra

2nd – Mary Tran, Lincoln

Honorable Mention – Ava Kasik, Leigh

Age 13-16

1st – Grace Bonsall, Kearney

2nd – Bianca Rademacher, Lincoln

Age 17-49

1st – Amy Purintun, Gretna

2nd – Amy Denny, Kearney

Honorable Mention – Sheila Sindelar, Wisner

Age 50 and Over

1st – Marlene Evans, Elwood

2nd – JoAnn Rademacher, Kearney

Honorable Mention – Richard Thies, Omaha

Honorable Mention – Linda Follmer, Grand Island

Honorable Mention – Larry Goeser, Omaha