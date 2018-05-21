class="post-template-default single single-post postid-312302 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"
State highway projects may delay travelers | KRVN Radio

State highway projects may delay travelers

BY Associated Press | May 21, 2018
Home News Regional News
State highway projects may delay travelers

Lincoln, Neb. — State highway projects are expected to delay travelers in western and southeastern Nebraska.

The Nebraska Transportation Department says work is scheduled to begin Monday on Nebraska Highway 61 in the Grant area of Perkins County. There will be concrete patching, asphalt overlay and shoulder work.

Traffic will be maintained by lane closures, flaggers and a pilot vehicle. The work is set to be done by November.

In Pawnee County, bridge work is scheduled to begin June 4 on Nebraska Highway 65 south of Pawnee City. The department says motorists will be directed onto a detour during the bridge replacement.

The project is expected to be finished by the end of the year.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments