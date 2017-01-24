State hiring freeze eliminates nearly 300 Nebraska jobs

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts says a hiring freeze implemented last fall has eliminated nearly 300 state government positions that he described as unnecessary.

The number of employees in state agencies fell from about 13,800 to 13,500 between October and January. The state’s chief human resources officer said Tuesday the reduction was achieved mainly through attrition.

The hiring freeze will remain in effect for the foreseeable future, as Nebraska again faces a projected budget shortfall of nearly $900 million during the next two years. Positions considered critical for public safety or services are exempted from the freeze. Ricketts says the hiring freeze and other efforts to cut expenses are beneficial to taxpayers.