State historical park events to feature Miss V, the Gypsy Cowbelle

LINCOLN, Neb. – Three upcoming events at Nebraska state historical parks will feature programs by a unique guest: Miss V, the Gypsy Cowbelle.

Through song and stories, Miss V will relate a blend of historical events and early homesteading. As a performer, Miss V brings a unique personal perspective: she has lived in a cabin without electricity and running water for 14 years in Wyoming.

“She can relate her own experience to that of the early homesteaders,” said Fort Kearny State Historical Park Superintendent Gene Hunt.

Programs will be held at the following events:

— May 26: Living History Days, Fort Kearny State Historical Park; 1-2 p.m.

— June 1: Buffalo Stew Cookout, Rock Creek Station State Historical Park; 6-8 p.m.

— June 23: Ice Cream Social, Ash Hollow State Historical Park; 1-3 p.m.

Funding for the programming was provided by Humanities Nebraska and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment.

For more information, please contact the parks where these events will be held.