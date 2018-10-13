State law to be sought on Omaha rental property inspections

Omaha, Neb. — A state senator wants the Nebraska Legislature to require landlord registration and more regular inspections of rental units in Omaha.

Sen. Justin Wayne said Thursday that his legislative proposal is being spurred by the filthy conditions that displaced 500 tenants from the Yale Park Apartments in Omaha last month. He says the poor housing conditions “perpetuated by certain landlords have been a longstanding problem in north Omaha and throughout the city, and the Yale Park situation demonstrates the need for a new approach to address code violations in rental properties.”

His legislation would apply to cities with a population of more than 300,000. Only Omaha is that big.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert says city officials are in the best position for regulating rentals and don’t need “a state law dictating what we need to do.”