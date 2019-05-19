class="post-template-default single single-post postid-385723 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | May 19, 2019
State Patrol says 4-month-old child dies in I-80 crash
Courtesy/Sarpy County --where Gretna, Nebraska is located. Obtained from en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gretna,_Nebraska

Gretna, Neb. — Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a 4-month-old child in eastern Nebraska.

The Nebraska State Patrol says the crash happened on Interstate 80 near the Nebraska Crossing Outlet stores exit near Gretna on Saturday afternoon.

Westbound traffic had to be diverted for about three hours afterward.

A Chrysler minivan crashed into a Chevrolet Cruze. Two people in the van and four people in the Chevrolet were taken to hospitals. The child who died at the hospital was in the Chevrolet.

