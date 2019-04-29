State program seeking school-to-work employers for students with disabilities

Student job seekers with disabilities will connect with dozens of potential employers at an upcoming job fair in Lincoln.

The Lancaster Event Center will host the 2019 Project SEARCH Pre-Employment Transition Services Job Fair on Tuesday, April 30 from 9 am to 2 pm. The purpose of the event is to provide opportunities for students, ages 16 – 21, to succeed in the world of work by a coalition of Nebraska Vocational Rehabilitation’s (VR) partners, including area schools.

Students will attend mini sessions about appropriate social media use and dressing for success. They will also participate in mock interviews and skills assessments with volunteer employers.

The job fair is specifically designed to provide students with disabilities job exploration, workplace readiness training, and self-advocacy. Students will also have the opportunity to network with businesses and apply for jobs.

Student job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally and bring copies of their resume to share. Businesses will have exclusive opportunities to interview and hire qualified, talented individuals with the skills and desire to work.

The 2019 Pre-Employment Transition Services Project SEARCH Job Fair is the fifth of its kind in Southeast Nebraska.

Project SEARCH is a partnership between Nebraska VR, a business, area school systems, the Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired, Assistive Technology Partnership, and the Division of Developmental Disabilities. This one-year school-to-work program takes place entirely in the workplace. The experience includes a combination of classroom instruction, career exploration, and hands-on training through worksite rotations.