Prosecution drops child enticement case against Scottsbluff man

A Scottsbluff man who was awaiting re-trial on a charge of enticement by electronic communication device no longer faces the threat of prosecution on the charge.

During a status hearing in Scotts Bluff County District Court Tuesday, Special Prosecutor Doug Warner with the Nebraska Attorney General’s office filed a motion to dismiss the case against 20-year-old Kobe Paez with prejudice.

A jury had convicted Paez on the charge in 2018 while finding him not guilty of 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Minor involving a then-14-year-old girl. He was sentenced to three months probation, ordered to register as a sex offender, and his use of the internet was restricted.

In April of this year, the Nebraska Supreme Court issued a ruling on appeal that agreed with a stipulation between the State and Defense for a new trial due to an error in jury instructions that prosecutors conceded was not harmless.

District Court Judge Andrea Miller sustained the state’s motion to drop further prosecution in the case and signed an order of dismissal.