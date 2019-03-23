State response to severe weather continues

Lincoln, Neb. – North Bend Central Public School is one of the few buildings unaffected by flood along the Platte River. Since the school is largely unaffected by flood waters, the school has become a community center for response efforts in the town according to Superintendent Dr. Dan Endorf. For at least the last week, the fire department, grocery store and emergency services have been based out of the school.

As waters continue to recede, the building will begin transitioning back to a school following a teacher staff meeting on Tuesday; the current plan is for students to return to school on Wednesday.

Nebraska National Guard

As of today, the Nebraska National Guard has dropped 937 (1,500-pound) sandbags in various locations. In addition, National Guard helicopters are continuing to drop hay bales to feed hungry cattle. Traffic control remains an active mission for Nebraska’s soldiers. To date, more than 400 soldiers have supported state emergency operations in a variety of missions.

Agriculture

Farmers and ranchers in need of assistance by the Nebraska National Guard should contact their local emergency manager. A list of emergency managers can be found at: https://nema.nebraska.gov/overview/county-emergency-management-directorscoordinators.

For more information contact 800-831-0550 or nda.nebraska.gov. Current primary needs are hay, fencing, volunteers, & equipment.

NEMA

The State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) continues to address needs and direct resources across the State. NEMA coordinated efforts to get technicians onto the lateral well fields on the Platte River near the Ashland Bridge to repair electrical service to the well pumps that serve the city of Lincoln.

Department of Environmental Quality

Water test kits can be ordered online at www.nebraska.gov/dhhs/water-test-kits/private.html.

Department of Transportation

For road conditions, contact 511, www.511nebraska.gov, or download the free mobile app.

Nebraska Strong

www.nebraska.gov/nebraska-strong: Help in connecting those in need with people offering resources.

211: The Heartland United Way 211 is a good source for resource information including shelter needs, cleanup, food, clothing, etc. If you encounter difficulty reaching them by dialing 211, please call 866-813-1731.

402-817-1551: NEMA Joint Information Center has established a hotline currently staffed 24-hours-a-day to help people connect with needed resources. When possible, the call center is staffed with Spanish speaking operators.