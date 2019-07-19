State says Nebraska’s June jobless rate unchanged at 3%

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-396732 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.3 vc_responsive"
BY AP | July 19, 2019
LINCOLN, Neb. – Officials say Nebraska’s unemployment rate remained unchanged in June at 3%.

The Nebraska Labor Department said in a news release Friday that the preliminary June rate matched the May rate and was two-tenths of a point higher than the June 2018 rate of 2.8%.

The new Nebraska rate is well below June’s national preliminary rate of 3.7% up a tenth of a point from 3.6% in May.

State Labor Commissioner John Albin says several industries, including mining and construction and financial activities, reached record high employment levels last month.

