State seeks emergency transfer of Cozad Care residents

A hearing has been set in Dawson County County District Court next week on an emergency motion to transfer residents of Cozad Care and Rehabilitation Center in Cozad. Department of Health and Human Services filed an emergency motion Thursday to transfer residents to other appropriate placements.

Cozad Care has been operating under of the supervision of Klaasmeyer & Associates consulting firm since it was appointed Cozad Care’s Receiver on March 23, 2018. The motion states that Ken Klaasmeyer has notified the State Attorney General’s Office that he is unable to meet payroll on April 29, 2019.

The motion to transfer residents to other placements will be heard before District Judge Jim Doyle on April 25, 2019 at 8:30am. As of April 1, 2019, Cozad Care and Rehabilitation Center had 53 residents and 89 licensed beds.