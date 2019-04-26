State to find home for newborns left at Kearney hospital

State officials want to find a home for twin baby boys left at a Kearney hospital

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) _ State officials want to find a home for twin baby boys left at a Kearney hospital.

A judge this week formally turned over the twins to the state Health and Human Services Department, ruling that returning the boys to their parents would be contrary to the boys’ welfare.

The department had placed the boys with foster parents. The twins were born Feb. 2 and left at CHI Good Samaritan hospital. Police say the mother had provided false information to the hospital.

The state’s safe haven law says parents won’t be prosecuted if they turn over children 30 days old or younger at a hospital.