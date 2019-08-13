State Treasurer talks Taxpayer Tranparency, Back to School Photo Contest and Unclaimed Property

Taxpayer Transparency

Lexington, Neb. — Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante says he’s out informing people how their tax dollars are spent and listening to their concerns…

“taking the feedback back to Lincoln and sharing it with State Senators and Gov. Ricketts and making sure that the people of Nebraska have a very important say in the policy-making process”

The question he’s gotten most often: What is the state doing to lower property taxes…?

Murante says most people acknowledge that’s not enough property tax relief. He says Gov. Ricketts and lawmakers are working over the summer to try to find a way to decrease property taxes…

Back to School Photo Contest

Lexington, Neb. — State Treasurer John Murante says a Back-To-School Photo Drawing that could result in scholarship money is among the projects his office has going this time of year…

To enter the Back-to-School Photo Drawing, families nationwide are invited to submit back-to-school photos of children 8 years old or younger now through September 30. More details about the Back-to-School Photo Drawing are available at: NEST529.com/scholarships.

Unclaimed Property

Lexington, Neb. — State Treasurer John Murante says the most fun part of his job is giving back unclaimed property to Nebraska taxpayers and there will be several opportunities in the near future for citizens to learn whether they have unclaimed property…

Murante says his office will have an unclaimed property list at the Nebraska State Fair, Aug. 23-Sept. 2 and at Husker Harvest Days, Sept. 10-12, both events in Grand Island. Or you can check anytime at treasurer.nebraska.gov/