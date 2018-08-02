State wins injunction against Lexington landlord for Fair Housing Act violations

On Tuesday in the Dawson County District Court, the Honorable Donald Rowlands issued a ruling finding that a Lexington landlord engaged in discriminatory housing practices at the Cottonwood Apartment Complex in Lexington, Nebraska. The ruling comes as a result of a lawsuit brought by the State of Nebraska against Gerald Rich, owner of Cottonwood, in 2015. In its Order, the district court found that Gerald Rich frequently used racial slurs and derogatory language toward the tenants at the apartment complex.

The Court permanently enjoined Gerald Rich and his employees and agents from discriminating on the basis of race, national origin and/or religion in violation of Nebraska’s Fair Housing Act.

Nebraska Assistant Attorneys General Milissa Johnson-Wiles and Tim Ertz prosecuted the case.