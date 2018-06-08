Statement for Columbus P.D. on shootings from Thursday evening

The family of the Columbus Police Department and the Community of Columbus offer their prayers and support to Sergeant Brad Wangler and his family.

On June 7th at about 7:30 PM Sergeant Wangler and another Officer responded to the residence located at 3410 16th Street in Columbus regarding an anonymous report that a wanted individual was at that location. In the course of the contact with the Suspect; 24 year old Jorje Robledo, a gunfight ensued. Initially, during the conflict, Robledo was armed with a handgun. As the situation developed, Robledo transitioned to a rifle. Both Wangler and Robledo were shot during the exchange and received multiple gunshot wounds.

Both Wangler and Robledo were initially taken to the Columbus Community Hospital and later to the University of Nebraska Medical Center by medical helicopter. Wangler is currently in stable condition, however he will require additional surgery relating to a wound in his neck. Robledo remains in critical condition.

Sergeant Wangler is a 19 year veteran of the Columbus Police. He is married and has two children.

We would like to extend our thanks to the Nebraska State Patrol, Platte County Sheriff’s Department and the Omaha Police Department for the support they have offered in this matter.

The incident is being jointly investigated by the Columbus Police Department and Nebraska State Patrol.