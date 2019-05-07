Statewide EMA issued for missing Omaha woman

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of a missing Omaha woman.

The Omaha Police Department is attempting to locate, Patricia CANCINO-CHAVEZ, who is a 44 years old, Hispanic female, approximately 5’ 1″ tall, approximately 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, a tattoo on the upper left front shoulder and unknown clothing description.

CANCINO-CHAVEZ was last known to be in the vicinity of 18th/Washington, Omaha, Nebraska, at approximately 10:00 p.m., May 6, 2019. CANCINO-CHAVEZ owns a silver 2012 Ford Fusion bearing Nebraska plate VEH338.

If you have any information, please call 911, or contact the Omaha Police Department at 402-444-5636 402-444-5600, immediately.

For more information visit the NSP EMA website.