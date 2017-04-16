Statewide Week of Service to Highlight 150 Years of Nebraska Volunteerism

Register Volunteer Events and Personal Service Projects for ServeNebraska Week April 23 – 29

Lincoln, Nebraska – ServeNebraska (historically the Nebraska Volunteer Service Commission) is encouraging private citizens, service clubs, nonprofits, educational institutions, faith-based organizations and local government agencies across the state to engage in and plan volunteer activities during the state’s 5th annual ServeNebraska Week April 23 – 29.

Interested individuals and organizations are invited to register at www.NebraskaImpact.com/week. The first 400 participants will receive a free, commemorative 150th statehood edition of the official ServeNebraska Week t-shirt to wear during their service projects. All registrants can enter their favorite organization for a chance to win a $500 cash donation.

ServeNebraska Week is being organized in coordination with the Nebraska Impact Initiative, launched as part of Nebraska’s 150th statehood celebration. Recognizing and nurturing Nebraska’s longstanding tradition of service to others, the Nebraska Impact website connects users with volunteer opportunities in their areas. It is also a tool that allows volunteers to track their activities to help promote Nebraska as the No. 1 state in volunteerism and create a chain reaction of good will.

“Nebraska’s rich tradition of volunteerism is evident in the state’s history and in every community’s story. The Nebraska Impact Initiative both celebrates that heritage and empowers citizens to keep our volunteerism tradition strong and growing,” said First Lady Susanne Shore. “ServeNebraska Week is one of the best ways to show exactly what makes the Good Life great!”

Over the past five years, thousands of Nebraskans have demonstrated their commitment to community service by engaging in activities that directly benefit their communities, schools, nonprofits, churches, parks and other causes. The program is volunteer-driven, giving participants the flexibility to choose what organizations they serve, the activities in which they engage and their time commitment.

“We hope to make this year’s effort our largest and broadest yet,” said ServeNebraska Chair Diane Mallette. “At ServeNebraska, there is no better way to celebrate our state’s 150th birthday than by giving back!”

ServeNebraska Week registrants are encouraged to register for the Nebraska Impact Initiative to connect with other volunteers and organizations in need of support across the state. Registration gives citizens a personal volunteering “dashboard” where they can track their volunteer time and add it to state totals, earn “badges” for service, and follow organizations or opportunities that interest them throughout the year. To learn more and register, visit www.NebraskaImpact.com.

The Nebraska 150 Celebration, State Farm, 10/11 News and ServeNebraska are sponsors of ServeNebraska Week 2017.

According to the Volunteering and Civic Life in America Report, more than 71 percent of Nebraskans engage in informal volunteering (neighbor helping neighbor). Nebraska currently ranks sixth in the nation for its state volunteer rate (percentage of Nebraskans who identify themselves as active volunteers). The Nebraska Impact Initiative seeks to demonstrate that Nebraskans’ actual volunteer activities rank the state much higher in national totals. The latest report on volunteerism found that 34 percent of Nebraskans volunteered in 2015. More than 466,000 volunteers provided 58 million hours of service worth an estimated $1.3 billion. The full report can be found at www.volunteeringinamerica.gov.

About ServeNebraska

ServeNebraska is governed by a 20-member, bipartisan board appointed by the Nebraska governor. Its mission mobilizes Nebraskans to strengthen their communities through collaboration, volunteering and national service. ServeNebraska oversees AmeriCorps programming, hosts the state’s most prestigious volunteer awards – the Governor’s Step Forward Awards, and provides training and technical assistance. To learn more, visit www.serve.nebraska.gov.

About Nebraska Impact

The Nebraska Impact Initiative is one of a series of efforts launched for the state’s year-long 150th statehood celebration. Using the modern web console available at www.NebraskaImpact.com, volunteers are empowered to connect with each other and with organizations in need of service to make a greater impact on their communities in 2017. The effort will total statewide volunteer hours annually to demonstrate Nebraskans’ deep-seated commitment to service.