Stats Released For State Basketball Special Enforcement

LINCOLN, NEB. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have completed an annual special enforcement focused on increased traffic surrounding the NSAA Boys State Basketball tournament held in Lincoln.

During the enforcement, which ran from March 7 to March 10, troopers cited 85 drivers for speeding and made 11 arrests for possession of drugs.

The goal of the enforcement was to reduce the possibility of injury or fatality crashes by increasing visibility of troopers on the road and focusing on specific roadways around Nebraska.

Troopers also issued citations for driving under suspension (3), open container (1), no seat belt (3), and improper child restraint (2). Troopers also assisted 59 motorists in need of help.

The enforcement was made possible thanks in part to a grant for $12,250 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office (NDOT-HSO).