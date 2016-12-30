Stay safe and warm: Use space heaters wisely

Lexington, Neb. – Dawson Public Power District is reminding its customers to stay safe this winter by using space heaters wisely.

Space heaters can be a good alternative for those who want to warm one area of their home without turning up the thermostat on the central heating system. However, space heaters are also responsible for 32 percent of house fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Review these tips to keep you, your family and your property safe:

Check space heaters before use. Cords should not be frayed, brittle, or cracked.

Consider purchasing a space heater that is cool to the touch and has guards over the coils. Also, look for models that automatically shut off when tipped over or overheating.

Many fires start when flammable products are placed too close to heating devices, such as space heaters. Space heaters should be kept at least 3 feet from any flammables, such as blankets, clothing and paper.

Place space heaters out of high-traffic areas and on a level, hard, non-flammable floor surface—NOT on carpets, furniture or countertops.

Plug space heaters directly into the outlet, and NEVER use an extension cord.

Space heaters and bathrooms are not a good combination, unless the heater is designed for bathroom use. Moisture can damage the heater.

Always remember to turn off space heaters when not in use. Never leave one of these devices on unattended or after going to bed.

Do not attempt to warm your entire home using only space heaters. Space heaters are useful in small areas, such as a study or living room. However, if you need to keep large areas warm, your home heating system will do the job more efficiently.

